YANQING, China - After Petra Vlhova finished a blistering second run down the "Ice River" course at National Alpine Skiing Centre on Wednesday, the only thing she could do was stand around and wait. Seven skiers had a crack at beating her time in the women's slalom at the Beijing Olympics, but Vlhova had one important thing going for her: The only woman on the planet who is her equal in the event, Mikaela Shiffrin, was not one of those seven.
With Vlhova watching anxiously at the bottom of the hill, one by one those seven took aim at her posted time, and one by one they failed. Having started the second run in eighth place, Vlhova somehow had managed to leapfrog everyone ahead of her to steal an improbable and historic gold medal.
Moments later, as she stood atop the podium, with the Slovakian flag flying over an Alpine venue for the first time in Olympics history, Vlhova's eyes unleashed tears that streamed down both cheeks. She didn't even try to wipe them away. Before Wednesday, Slovakia had never so much as claimed a single Olympic medal in Alpine in its history - and now it had a gold. And hers was the neck from which it dangled.
"Now, everybody is celebrating in Slovakia," she said. "For us . . . it's something huge."
To call Vlhova Slovakia's greatest skier would be a severe understatement. Of the past 45 World Cup podium finishes by Slovakians, she owns all 45.
Vlhova, the top-ranked skier in the world in the slalom this season, appeared to have skied herself out of contention with an uncharacteristically shaky first run. Her time of 52.89 left her in eighth place, nearly three-quarters of a second off the lead - close to an eternity in a race that takes less than a minute and is often determined by hundredths of seconds.
But at least Vlhova, 26, got a second run. The same could not be said for Shiffrin, Vlhova's chief rival, who, for the second race in a row, skied out mere seconds after leaving the starting gate and failed to finish - a stunning result for one of the most dominant skiers in history.
Between runs, a dejected Vlhova - who later described herself then as "angry and sad" - huddled with coach Mauro Pini and dutifully analyzed the video of the first run. But rather than focusing on Vlhova's technique, Pini wanted to work on her heart.
"We were just asking Petra between the two runs to be really courageous, take a big heart to the slope [for the] second run," Pini said. "Nothing to lose. Just to be back [in her hotel room] tonight and don't regret nothing." The result? "Unbelievable."
Vlhova, her 5-foot-11 frame making her an unmistakable figure from any vantage point on the course, delivered a near-perfect second run, clocking a time, 52.09, that would stand as the fastest of the day. But was it good enough for a medal, let alone a gold? Some 10 excruciating minutes would creep by until the answer came. Of the seven skiers with a chance to beat her, one, Sweden's Sara Hector, was disqualified for straddling a gate. Another five failed to eclipse her time.
Finally, the last skier of the day, Germany's Lena Duerr, the leader after the first run, also came up short - sending Vlhova sprinting out of the waiting area to hug her teammates and coaches. Vlhova's gold-medal-winning total time of 1:44.98 was less than a tenth of a second better than silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria (1:45.06). Switzerland's Wendy Holdener (1:45.10) took the bronze. Paula Moltzan (1:46.18) was the top American, finishing eighth.
This was supposed to have been a riveting showdown between Vlhova and Shiffrin, who have been trading victories for several years now on the World Cup circuit. Of late, Vlhova had begun to get the better of Shiffrin, with five victories in the seven slaloms contested this season; Shiffrin, 26, won the other two, with Vlhova as runner-up.
"For a long time, Mikaela was better than me," Vlhova told reporters before the Olympics began. "However, in the last seasons I showed clearly I am able to beat her often. We respect each other because we both know very well how difficult it is to become the best in the world."
Vlhova's ascent appears to have coincided with the tumultuous coaching change she undertook last offseason. In 2020, Vlhova had a falling out with Livio Magoni, at the time her coach of five years, after the former made some comments to an Italian newspaper - saying Vlhova is an "iron" compared to the "diamonds" produced by Italy's elite Alpine pipeline.
The switch to Pini - who had coached four-time Olympic medalist Tina Maze of Slovenia and two-time medalist Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland - rekindled Vlhova's love of the sport, she said, and taught her how to laugh again.
"It's the best thing ever in my life," she said of Mini. "He gave something huge for me . . . He gave me passion again to ski. A few years ago, I start to feel tired feeling [and] not too happy to ski. Right now, every single day, even if I'm tired, I'm happy to be back on the snow."
After Vlhova's second run Wednesday, Mini was like everyone else on the course: he knew she had thrown down a monster run, but he wasn't sure it would be enough to win. But this was a day when all the pieces fell into place for her - from Shiffrin's DNF in the first run, which removed Vlhova's biggest threat from the competition, to the way every skier with a chance to beat her came up short.
"I'm sorry for the others," he said, "but at the end, the winner is always so for a reason."