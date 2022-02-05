ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe came out of isolation to deliver a blistering skiing display that brought his team back from the dead in a sprint finish to win the biathlon gold medal in Saturday’s 4x6-kilometer mixed relay.
France took silver, nine-tenths of a second behind the Norwegians, with the Russian Olympic Committee team winning bronze, six-tenths of a second off the pace.
The United States, with team member Sean Doherty of Center Conway, placed seventh — the best finish for the U.S. in the mixed biathlon in Olympic history. Other members of the quartet are Susan Dunklee, a Dartmouth grad from Craftsbury, Vt., Clare Egan, a UNH grad from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Paul Schommer of Appleton, Wis.
Boe’s brilliance, however, won the day.
He was allowed to train, but forced to isolate from his teammates because he had possible close contact with a COVID case.
The close contact restrictions were still in place as the winners were presented with their bouquets of flowers, Boe standing apart from his team at the ceremony, just as he had stood out from the field 30 minutes earlier.
Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roieseland survived trouble with her ski poles and rifle to build a lead of 21 seconds over the Italians at the first changeover, but Tiril Eckhoff let that slip with some wayward shots to allow Italy’s Dorothea Wierer to cruise into first place.
France held the advantage at the second changeover, closely followed by the Italians and Swedes as darkness closed in on the National Biathlon Centre.
All three nations shot perfectly from the prone position to leave France’s Emilien Jacquelin with a 22.7-second lead entering his second lap and the Norwegians far down the field.
A pressure-cooker atmosphere was building inside the Biathlon Centre and it exploded in the form of Boe, as he took over from his brother Tarjei for the final lap. The 28-year-old closed the gap and then decided to bide his time before accelerating into the home stretch to blast past his opponents, punching the air triumphantly as he crossed the line.