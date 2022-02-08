More woe for Shiffrin as she fails to finish Olympic slalom Reuters Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States skis away after not finishing her slalom run on Tuesday. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save YANQING, China - American Mikaela Shiffrin did not finish the first run of the women's slalom on Wednesday, clocking her second failed finish at the Beijing Olympics after the giant slalom.The former Lyme, N.H., resident skied out at the early part of the course and sat down hugging her knees at the edge of the piste. The 26-year-old, who has dominated the technical events in recent years, also crashed out on the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.The American four-time world champion won gold in the slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and finished fourth in Pyeongchang four years later. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage