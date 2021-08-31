Morgan Stickney, who grew up in Bedford, captured the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter freestyle Tuesday night at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Stickney, 24, turned in a time of 4 minutes, 42.39 seconds, a little more than a second ahead of fellow American Jessica Long (4:43.41), who earlier in the competition won her fourth consecutive gold in the 200 individual medley.
Stickney, who as a 14-year-old member of the Executive Swim Club in Manchester was ranked in the top 20 nationwide in the mile freestyle swim, has been a paralympic swimmer for three years after having one leg amputated in 2018, then the other a year later, Swimming World magazine said.
“Everything I’ve been through in the past few years kind of flashed before my eyes,” said Stickney, who now lives in Cary, N.C., and aspires to be a pediatric oncologist. “I remember sitting in the hospital just dreaming of being able to go to the Paralympic Games, being able to be here and then to get the gold medal is just such an honor.”
In 2018, Stickney had her left leg amputated below the knee following an injury to her left foot when she was 15. Stickney underwent numerous surgeries before the decision to amputate was made. Stickney then was found to have a rare vascular disease, which had caused the pain in her left leg, and had to have her right leg amputated in 2019.
Stickney underwent an experimental surgery for both amputations at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She is the only person in the world to have this type of surgery, called a Ewing Amputation, on both of her legs.
She is scheduled to compete in the 50-meter freestyle Wednesday.