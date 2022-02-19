YANQING, China — From the night’s first run, Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi made it clear they were not to be caught this Olympics as the pair extended their lead over the several pursuing medalists behind them and soared to another German gold on Saturday.
Rivals needed Nolte, 23, and Levi, 24, to make mistakes for a way back into the race after the Olympic first-timers took a commanding lead on Friday, but they kept their cool for a total time of 4:03.96 over four runs. Germans Jamanka Mariama and Alexandra Burghardt, were their closest contenders, finishing 0.77 seconds behind.
The United States duo Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman proved themselves the fastest pushers on the track, breaking their own start time record from a night earlier. They finished 1.52 seconds behind the leaders for bronze.
It was the fifth Olympic medal for Meyers Taylor, the 37-year-old pilot and most decorated U.S. bobsledder, who has said this would be her last race.
Shiffrin’s last event pushed back
High winds forced organizers to postpone the Alpine mixed team parallel race until Saturday night, the final day of the Beijing Winter Games.
In the last Alpine skiing event of the Games, which was added to the Olympic program at the last Games in 2018, 15 teams of six men and women were due to compete in a series of parallel slaloms.
The team event was the last chance for Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine skiing’s biggest star, to win a medal. One of the rare skiers who competes in all events of Alpine skiing, Shiffrin, a former Lyme, N.H., resident, had so far ended up with ninth place in super-G, 18th in the downhill and three did-not-finish results.
U.S. skaters denied medals ceremony
Nine American figure skaters lost their appeal on Saturday for a ceremony at the Beijing Olympics to receive their silver medals in the team event after Russian teen Kamila Valieva’s doping case forced a postponement.
Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee team in the competition on Feb. 7..
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had decided no medals for the competition would be presented until the case of the Russian 15-year-old had been resolved - a matter that could take weeks or months.