BEIJING — China ended Japan’s unbeaten streak in the Olympic women’s ice hockey tournament on Sunday, upsetting their rivals 2-1 in a tense shootout win, while the United States locked up a routine win over Switzerland.
China forward Mi Le landed the only shootout goal past Japanese net minder Nana Fujimoto to roars from a limited but nonetheless enthusiastic home crowd that chanted and waved flags and banners.
”Obviously it’s a big one for us and it’s kind of an emotional high,” said China head coach Brian Idalski. “Coming from behind against a team as dynamic in transition and solid defensively — that was big for us.”
Japan assistant captain Akane Hosoyamada converted a power play chance in the first period but Chinese forward Hu Baozhen answered early in the third, sneaking the puck past Fujimoto for her first Olympic goal to force the overtime.
”Sometimes a shootout can go either way so, yeah, (it’s) super positive but we have to dial it back in and make sure we’re ready for a very good Swedish team tomorrow,” Idalski told reporters.
The team did not emerge from the affair unscathed, however, as assistant captain Zhang Mengying collided with a team mate in the first period, crumpled to the ice and had to be removed on a stretcher. She suffered an upper body injury.
Idalski told reporters it was not clear yet whether the injury would prevent Zhang from competing further in the tournament.
China recovered from a 3-1 loss to Czech Republic in their Beijing opener to defeat Demark by the same margin on Friday.
The top three finishers in the five-member Group B will advance to the quarterfinals and Sunday’s triumph puts China in good standing, with Sweden and Denmark both winless so far.
Japan retained its spot atop the Group B standings despite the loss and will play Czech Republic in its final preliminary game on Tuesday.
Later on Sunday, defending champions United States walloped Switzerland 8-0, with former Hanover resident Hilary Knight kicking things off early in the first period. Jesse Compher, Kelly Pannek and Dani Cameranesi also recorded goals.
“It had nothing to do with the opponent, it had everything to do with us. We just felt we were really ready to play well and we certainly did that,” U.S. head coach Joel Johnson said.
The U.S. faces archrival Canada on Tuesday in its final group stage game of the tournament.
U.S. wins pair of silver medals
The United States completed the first weekend of competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a pair of silver medals.
Freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf used an aggressive final run to win silver in the women’s moguls competition. The 25-year-old, who lives in Salt Lake City, gave the U.S. the first medal in the event since 2014. Jakara Anthony of Australia won the gold medal — the country’s first Winter Games gold medal in over a decade — with Anastasia Smirnova of Russia Olympic Committee winning bronze.
Snowboarder Julia Marino of Westport, Conn., won the first U.S. medal of the Games, hitting back-to-back 900s and a front-side double cork 1080 in the second run of the women’s slopestyle finals to win silver. The 24-year-old was in gold-medal position until the final competitor, New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, overtook Marino on the final run.
Ludwig takes luge men’s singles
Johannes Ludwig sped to gold in the luge men’s singles, restoring Germany’s Olympic primacy in the sport, after a blistering series of runs that twice broke the track record at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
After setting the pace in the first two rounds on Saturday, Ludwig’s third run set a record of 57.043 seconds, giving him a time of 3:48.735 overall.
Kobayashi wins gold
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan won the men’s individual normal hill ski jumping gold medal. Manuel Fettner of Austria took silver and Dawid Kubacki of Poland won the bronze.