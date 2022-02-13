BEIJING — When American Erin Jackson crossed the finish line of the women’s 500-meter race at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, she not only won gold but became the first Black woman to win a medal in speed skating history.
“I think what she did tonight is going to be a springboard to give so many little girls and boys the opportunity to look up to someone that they haven’t been able to look at and relate to,” teammate Brittany Bowe said of Jackson after the race.
“So that goes far beyond what any of us could have imagined, how many people, specifically little girls, she’s going to be touching (the hearts of) after this performance,” Bowe added.
Jackson, who was explosive at the start line and followed through with a speedy lap around the National Speed Skating Oval, hopes her success will inspire others like her to take to the snow and ice.
“Hopefully we can see more minorities — especially in the USA — getting out and trying some of these winter sports, and I just hope to be a good example,” Jackson said.
In a sport typically dominated by Nordic countries and more recently by the Netherlands, she followed in the footsteps of fellow American Shani Davis — the first Black athlete to win speed skating gold — in adding a dab of diversity to the podium.
“It just sends the message that if you follow your heart and your passion, it can take you anywhere. You can do anything you want,” coach Ryan Shimabukuro said.
“You don’t have to be bound by any kind of barriers. I think this will motivate and inspire a lot of the African American community, just like Shani David did with 2006 and 2010,” he added.
Valieva decision Monday
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has concluded its hearing on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva after she tested positive for a banned drug and a final decision on the teenager will be announced later on Monday after deliberations.
U.S., Finland, ROC advance
Finland mounted a stunning comeback to beat local rivals Sweden 4-3 in overtime in a penalty-riddled Group C battle to claim top spot and a place in the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament.
Finland, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the United States won their groups to reach the Beijing quarterfinals and were joined in the last eight by Sweden as the top second-place finisher.
At the Wukesong Sports Centre, the U.S. overcame an early deficit to beat Germany 3-2, with 19-year-old Matt Knies producing the go-ahead goal less than five minutes into the second period.
Former Bruins defenseman Steve Kampfer and Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith also scored.
Goalie Drew Commesso made 24 saves for his second win of the preliminary round.
Roundup
Liu Shaoang won the short track speed skating men’s 500 meters gold medal to give Hungary its first individual title at a Winter Games. …
Quentin Fillon Maillet of France produced a superb display of shooting, hitting all 20 shots in tough conditions, to take the gold in the 12.5 km pursuit race to take his Beijing biathlon medal tally to four. Center Conway’s Sean Doherty placed 43rd. …
Another near-perfect shooting performance gave Marte Olsbu Roieseland of Norway her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics when she cruised to victory in the women’s 10 km pursuit race. …
The Netherlands won the short track speed skating women’s 3,000 meters relay. South Korea took the silver medal and China took bronze.