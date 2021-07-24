Dover’s Jessica Parratto, who competed in Rio in 2016, is back for her second Olympic Games, in the diving competition. The 2019 graduate of Indiana University will compete in the synchronized 10-meter platform event, along with partner Delaney Schnell.

Other athletes with New Hampshire connections representing the United States in the Tokyo Games:

• Rachel Schneider, a 2009 Saint Thomas High School grad and Sanford, Maine, native, who will compete in the 5,000-meter run;

• Elle Purrier St. Pierre, a 2018 UNH grad from Montgomery, Vt., who will run in the 1,500 meters;

• Regina Salmons, a 2014 Derryfield School grad from Methuen, Mass., who will compete in rowing, in the women’s eight;

• Simeon Woods-Richardson, a current New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher, and Anthony Gose, an outfielder who played for the Fisher Cats in 2011, who will play baseball for Team USA;

• Madison Hughes, a 2015 Dartmouth College grad, and Ariana Ramsey, a senior at Dartmouth, who will compete in men’s and women’s rugby, respectively.

