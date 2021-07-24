Saint Thomas High School of Dover grad Rachel Schneider places third in the 5,000-meter run in Monday’s U.S. Olympic Trials at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. By finishing in the top three, she qualified for the U.S. team that will compete next month in Tokyo.
Dover’s Jessica Parratto, shown competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, will be in the synchronized diving event in Tokyo.
USA TODAY SPORTS
Elle Purrier St. Pierre, a UNH grad, takes a victory lap after winning the women’s 1,500m in a meet-record 3:58.03 during the USA Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Monday.
Dover’s Jessica Parratto, who competed in Rio in 2016, is back for her second Olympic Games, in the diving competition. The 2019 graduate of Indiana University will compete in the synchronized 10-meter platform event, along with partner Delaney Schnell.
Other athletes with New Hampshire connections representing the United States in the Tokyo Games:
• Rachel Schneider, a 2009 Saint Thomas High School grad and Sanford, Maine, native, who will compete in the 5,000-meter run;
• Elle Purrier St. Pierre, a 2018 UNH grad from Montgomery, Vt., who will run in the 1,500 meters;
• Regina Salmons, a 2014 Derryfield School grad from Methuen, Mass., who will compete in rowing, in the women’s eight;
• Simeon Woods-Richardson, a current New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher, and Anthony Gose, an outfielder who played for the Fisher Cats in 2011, who will play baseball for Team USA;
• Madison Hughes, a 2015 Dartmouth College grad, and Ariana Ramsey, a senior at Dartmouth, who will compete in men’s and women’s rugby, respectively.