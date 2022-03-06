BRETTON WOODS — The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday held an induction ceremony for the first time in New Hampshire, welcoming six people into the Hall. Among them the “grandfather of the snowboard” and the man who made the 2002 Winter Olympics the most successful in the modern era.
The Omni Mount Washington Hotel was the venue for the induction of Brian Fairbank, Holly Flanders, Howard Peterson, Sherman Poppen, Seth Wescott and Barbara Alley Simon.
Several of the Hall’s “honored members,” as the inductees are known, have direct connections to the Granite State.
Julie and Wendy Poppen said that their late father — the home-based inventor of the “snurfer,” which Jake Burton Carpenter later developed into the snowboard — would have loved New Hampshire, the Bretton Woods Ski Area and the Omni Mount Washington Hotel.
Both Carpenter, who was an avid “snurfer” and Sherman Poppen died in 2019.
During a press conference emceed by Dan Egan of Thornton — who with his brother and fellow extreme skier, John, was inducted into the Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2016 — Egan asked the inductees, or in the case of Poppen and Peterson who were being honored posthumously, their family members or friends, about their paths to the Hall.
The Poppen sisters said their dad’s path began in Muskegon, Mich., and was born of necessity, said Julie, who like Wendy, resides in Colorado.
Julie said it was Christmas Day 1965, when her mom, Nancy, who was pregnant with her at the time, begged her husband to do “something” with daughters, Wendy, 10, and Laurie, 5, who were in the midst of an epic, sugar-high romp.
Sherman met his wife’s charge by taking Wendy’s skis and binding them together into a board that could surf on the snow. Nancy gave the invention its name.
Poppen went on to sell more than 800,000 of the low-cost snurfer, but he never realized its full potential, said Julie Poppen.
She said her dad “didn’t see the trajectory” of snowboarding, and viewed the snurfer “more as a little toy” than something that would transform alpine ski areas around the world.
Flanders, who lives in Park City, Utah, grew up in New Hampshire, skiing at Mount Sunapee at the age of 3, and later at Pat’s Peak.
She was inducted into the Hall of Fame for being “the first American to have a major impact on the World Cup downhill tour,” finishing second overall in 1982 and representing the U.S. at both the 1980 and 1984 Winter Olympics. During her career, Flanders earned three World Cup wins and had 27 top 10 finishes.
Flanders said she followed in the ski-racing tracks of her older sister Deb Flanders, who was a promising World Cupper, but was sidelined by a broken leg.
“I’m just really honored and humbled to be among this group of people” inducted into the Hall of Fame, said Flanders. “I stand on my sister’s shoulders and my son (champion freeskier Alex Schlopy) stands on my shoulders and we all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us.”
David Tibbetts, who represented the Peterson family, said Peterson, who died in 2020, was a dear friend who not only blazed some of the climbing trails in Franconia Notch, he also wrote a book about the experience.
The one-time director of skiing at Bretton Woods, which is New Hampshire’s largest ski area, Peterson used that opportunity as a springboard to his career with the U.S. Ski Association and to the selection of Salt Lake City as the home of the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Those games, Egan pointed out, were “the most successful in the modern era” and were not only profitable, but the infrastructure created for them continues to be used 40 years later to train American skiers and snowboarders and as a competition venue.
Wescott, who lives in Maine, won the first gold medal ever awarded in snowboard cross at the 2006 games in Torino and won another gold medal four years later in Vancouver. He said he has “tons of New Hampshire memories,” including that of his grandparents running The Big Dipper ice cream shop in Dover and summers spent on Lake Winnipesaukee.
New Hampshire, he said, “has always felt like home,” and that made his induction at Bretton Woods special.
Also inducted into the Hall of Fame was Barbara Alley Simon, who had previously received the inaugural Women in Industry Award from the Hall of Fame, and who had been fashion editor at Ski and Snow Country magazines.