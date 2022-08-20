NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor makes a catch with pressure from Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. during the first half of Friday night’s preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It was an up-and-down preseason debut for Mac Jones, but the Patriots quarterback certainly ended it on a high note.

After back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game against Carolina’s backups — Jones misfired on his first three pass attempts — the quarterback found his stride. He engineered a 10-play, 81-yard drive that culminated in a Ty Montgomery touchdown. The Patriots went on to win the game 20-10.