Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy announced Wednesday night he is returning to New England.
“Pats Nation,” Van Noy began in a video posted to social media, “I’m back.” Van Noy has agreed to a 2-year contract worth up to $13.2 million, a source confirmed to the Herald.
He was released by the Dolphins earlier this month after leaving New England to sign a four-year free-agent deal last offseason. He instantly sharpens the Pats’ pass rush and gives them quality depth in their front seven. Van Noy projects as the favorite to start at outside linebacker opposite fellow free-agent addition Matthew Judon, a two-time Pro Bowler.
Van Noy is entering his age-30 season after collecting six sacks and two forced fumbles last year in Miami. Over his final season in New England, Van Noy recorded 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. That year, he was a central piece of the league’s No. 1 defense.
Kicker Folk returns
Free agent kicker Nick Folk has agreed to return to the New England Patriots on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports Thursday. Folk’s new contract will reportedly pay him $1.1 million in guaranteed base salary with a $125,000 signing bonus and incentives that give the deal a maximum value of $2.5 million.
Izzo to Texans
The Pats are sending Ryan Izzo to the Texans for a seventh-round pick, according to the NFL Network. With the Pats splurging on Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, the writing was on the wall that Izzo’s days in Foxborough were numbered — especially given the potential upside of third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.
A seventh-round selection in 2018, Izzo recorded 19 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown across three years in Foxborough.