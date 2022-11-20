Dak Prescott passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns to Tony Pollard, and Ezekial Elliott ran for two scores as the Dallas Cowboys drubbed the host Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday.
Prescott was 22 of 25 for a passer rating of 139.3.
The Cowboys improved to 7-3 while Minnesota dropped to 8-2. Both teams play on Thanksgiving, Dallas home to the New York Giants, and the Vikings home to the Patriots.
Raiders 22, Broncos 16 (OT): Davante Adams caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr on the third play of overtime, lifting visiting Las Vegas.
Bengals 37, Steelers 30: Visiting Cincinnati received four TD passes from Joe Burrow, three of which went to running back Samaje Perine, to beat Pittsburgh. Burrow was 24 of 39 passing for 355 yards. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was 25 of 42 for 265 yards and one TD.
Lions 31, Giants 18: Jamaal Williams scored three rushing TDs and visiting Detroit achieved a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 by surprising the New York Giants.
Ravens 13, Panthers 3: Host Baltimore controlled the game on defense and scored 10 points in a 71-second span to break a fourth-quarter tie on the way to beating Carolina. Lamar Jackson scored the game’s only TD on a 1-yard run two plays after a Carolina turnover.
Bills 31, Browns 23: Josh Allen passed for 197 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Bass matched his career best with six field goals to help Buffalo past Cleveland in a game played in Detroit due to the historic snowfall in Buffalo.
Falcons 27, Bears 24: Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown to lift host Atlanta past Chicago.
Eagles 17, Colts 16: Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia rebounded from their first setback of the season and spoiled Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday’s home debut by rallying for a win. The Eagles (9-1) trailed 13-3 entering the fourth quarter before Hurts threw a TD pass and rushed for the go-ahead score. Hurts finished with 190 passing yards and 86 rushing yards.
Saints 27, Rams 20: Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes for host New Orleans. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards as the Saints (4-7) prevailed in a battle of injury-plagued teams.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who missed the Rams’ loss to Arizona last week because of a concussion, left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion and did not return.
Commanders 23, Texans 10: QB Taylor Heineke passed for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a TD and Joey Slye made three field goals to lead visiting Washington to the triumph.
