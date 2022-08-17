New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) defensive end Chase Winovich (50) sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first-half of game against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots, 26-10.

 Tammy Ljungblad

For the second consecutive day, several Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots players have been kicked out of a joint practice session after a fight broke out on the football field.

Panthers safety Kenny Robinson, among those asked to leave practice Tuesday, was again asked to leave Wednesday, along with Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise.