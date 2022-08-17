New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) defensive end Chase Winovich (50) sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first-half of game against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots, 26-10.
For the second consecutive day, several Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots players have been kicked out of a joint practice session after a fight broke out on the football field.
Panthers safety Kenny Robinson, among those asked to leave practice Tuesday, was again asked to leave Wednesday, along with Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise.
Early in the session, Pats receiver Kristian Wilkerson — also among those tossed Tuesday — was hit hard during a return drill and remained on the turf for an extended period of time before being carted off, leading to a heated exchange.
On an ensuing series, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was taken to the ground hard during a team drill by Wise. McCaffrey flung the ball at Wise after popping to his feet, and the players came together.
Robinson was escorted to head coach Matt Rhule, who was with another group on a different field, and GM Scott Fitterer waived Robinson off the practice facility.