For the New England Patriots, it’s nine weeks down. And nine weeks to go. That’s the beauty of having a bye week at the midway point of the season.
It’s also a great time for the Pats to do a little self-scouting with the hope of improving some of the trouble areas when they return.
At 5-4, the Pats currently sit in the basement of the AFC East. The Bills (6-2), Dolphins (7-3) and Jets (6-3) are above them, but there’s plenty of time for the Pats to make a move.
No doubt, Bill Belichick and his coaching staff spent a good part of the off week trying to figure out how to get better, and get themselves into the postseason race in the AFC.
The players also looked at film, and looked in the mirror, critiquing their respective performances.
That said, there was a lot to assess during the nine games played thus far, both good and bad.
Whether it was the offense, defense, or special teams, plenty of storylines emerged.
So with the team off, here are some midseason Patriots superlatives:
Best offensive player
Rhamondre Stevenson.
To this point, he’s essentially carried the offense both running the football, and catching it out of the backfield. He’s one player who hasn’t gone backwards. He’s in the middle of a breakout season.
After nine games, he has 618 yards rushing, with 4.8 yards per carry. He’s also pulled in 35 catches for 227 yards.
He’s gained many of those yards with a keen ability to force missed tackles.
And Belichick absolutely loves him.
”Mondre just gets better every day,” Belichick said earlier this month. “He’s one of the guys that I’ve coached that just shows continuous improvement almost every day he walks into the building. In every phase of the game.”
Best defensive player
Matt Judon.
Like last year, he’s off to a great start. He’s been a force terrorizing opposing quarterbacks, as he leads the league with 11.5 sacks.
Right now, he’s a legitimate candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.
The trick for Judon will be maintaining his fast start, something he struggled to do a year ago. He worked hard during the offseason on his conditioning, taking up Pilates. The coaches have also been easing his workload slightly perhaps with an eye toward the second half of the season.
Best rookie
Jack Jones.
The numbers halfway through tell the story. Nine games in, playing roughly 50 percent of the snaps, he’s had 24 tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one tipped field goal attempt.
The fourth-round pick has worked both on the outside and as a nickel back, and boosted the secondary with his presence.
Offensive lineman Cole Strange might have been the easy choice here having started every game, but he’s struggled mightily of late. Receiver Tyquan Thornton hasn’t really played enough for consideration.
Worst development
Mac Jones’ regression.
Quarterback is the most important position. Having Jones take a step back in practically every statistical category doesn’t bode well for the future.
Having new coaches and a new system hasn’t allowed for any kind of Year 2 leap by Jones.
Missing three weeks with a high ankle sprain also hasn’t helped his development.
Most reliable
Nick Folk.
The 38-year-old kicker has converted 90.5% of his field-goal attempts thus far this season (19 of 21) and all 20 of his extra points. The last two games alone, he went 9-for-9 on field goals.
Folk owns the NFL record for most consecutive field goals under 50 yards. That streak ended at 64 last month. The previous record was 56.
He doesn’t boast the biggest leg, but always makes the kicks he’s supposed to make. That kind of reliability is priceless in the NFL.