NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp

Patriots middle linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley walks to the practice field at the Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Since being drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has risen through the ranks.

After starting out as the young kid playing behind the likes of Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy, Bentley is now the guy younger players look to on defense. On Monday, Bill Belichick said that Bentley is one of the team’s two key defensive leaders along with safety Devin McCourty.