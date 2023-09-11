Bill Belichick didn’t exactly have a lot of time to reunite with Tom Brady on Sunday. He and the New England Patriots had a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he did have a chance to talk to Brady on Sunday — and then reflect on the quarterback’s departure on Monday.
After Sunday’s season-opening loss — and halftime ceremony honoring Brady upon his return to Gillette Stadium — Belichick was asked during his regular appearance on WEEI radio if he had any “regrets” about the way things with Brady ended in New England.
“No, this is a business. I understand that part of it,” Belichick said. “But I certainly appreciated the opportunity to coach Tom. I had a great conversation with him yesterday. It was good to catch up.”
Brady and Belichick were one of the greatest coach-QB duos in NFL history during their 20-year run together in New England. However, things appeared to sour a bit during the end of the quarterback’s time in Foxborough, leaving some bitter feelings after the greatest player in franchise history jumped ship to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But on Sunday, Brady was back in Foxborough and declared that he was “a Patriot for life.”
Belichick did not hold back in praising Brady as a player and describing how much he enjoyed coaching him. “He sets the standard for what a great player is. There’s nobody better than him,” Belichick said. “So fortunate I had the opportunity to draft him, coach him and learn from him. I look back at those 20 years with a great deal of fondness and affection for Tom and what he did for me and for our football team.”
Sunday marked Brady’s first public appearance at Gillette since officially retiring earlier this year.
The former quarterback was named the first Keeper of the Light, ringing the bell on the revamped lighthouse before the game. The team also announced that it would be breaking its own rules to induct Brady into the Hall of Fame next year — skipping the usual waiting period and vote.