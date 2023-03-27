PHOENIX — Bill Belichick was never going to divulge state secrets on Monday morning. Sitting at a table with the New England media contingent, the Patriots coach answered questions for about 28 minutes at the NFL’s Annual Meetings inside the Arizona Biltmore resort.

Among the most popular topics, the Patriots quarterback position is one that’s galvanized a wide range of emotions from New England and across the NFL landscape. Is Mac Jones the guy? Will Bailey Zappe develop into the guy?