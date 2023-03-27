PHOENIX — Bill Belichick was never going to divulge state secrets on Monday morning. Sitting at a table with the New England media contingent, the Patriots coach answered questions for about 28 minutes at the NFL’s Annual Meetings inside the Arizona Biltmore resort.
Among the most popular topics, the Patriots quarterback position is one that’s galvanized a wide range of emotions from New England and across the NFL landscape. Is Mac Jones the guy? Will Bailey Zappe develop into the guy?
Would the Patriots attempt to sign Lamar Jackson to a lucrative fully guaranteed contract? Belichick wouldn’t say, but the questions were asked.
When asked if he could see the Patriots pursuing Jackson, Belichick said, “I’m not going to talk about players on any other team.”
When reminded that Jackson was a free agent, Belichick simply stated, “Period.”
Jackson has been the talk of the NFL at the NFL’s Owners Meetings. On Monday, the former MVP tweeted that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens on March 2. Jackson is currently a free agent with a catch since the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback.
That makes the situation even more complicated. If the Patriots were to sign Jackson to an offer sheet, the Ravens could match it and keep Jackson. If they declined, the Patriots would need to fork over two first-round draft picks to go along with a massive contract. Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed deal that could pay him between $40 and $50 million per season.
At the moment, the Patriots have just under $14 million in cap space for the 2023 season.