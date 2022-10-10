NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

New England quarterback Bailey Zappe is escorted off the field after the Patriots beat the Lions on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

 USA TODAY SPORTS

At the very least, the emergence of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe allows the Patriots time to avoid pushing Mac Jones back from his high ankle sprain.

But if Zappe continues to play well and ascend, then what? Is Jones in jeopardy of losing his starter’s job?