Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. 

 Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

If the New England Patriots didn't have a quarterback controversy before Monday night's game, they certainly do now -- and coach Bill Belichick, predictably, made no attempt to douse it the morning after.

Rookie Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones after three series in the Patriots' loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Jones guided New England to just 51 yards of net offense, but Belichick said after the game that Jones wasn't removed for performance. However, he also said it wasn't a medical decision.