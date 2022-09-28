NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell brings down Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the second half of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Jones was injured on the play, reportedly suffering a high ankle sprain that will keep him out of action four to six weeks.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start Sunday at Green Bay if Mac Jones is unavailable.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens and is reportedly seeking a second opinion on his best treatment option. Typically, the recovery period for a high ankle sprain ranges from four to six weeks. Jones did not appear at the start of practice Wednesday.