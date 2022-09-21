FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In the spring of 2018, the New England Patriots were coming off a second straight Super Bowl appearance and rostered the reigning league MVP in Tom Brady. But that didn’t stop them from heavily scouting quarterbacks ahead of the draft, like future Ravens star Lamar Jackson.
The Patriots hosted Jackson on one of their 30 pre-draft visits in Foxborough, where the future MVP met with Bill Belichick among other key staffers. Days ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Baltimore, Belichick was asked what he remembered about that visit.
“Great visit, spent a lot of time with him,” Belichick said Wednesday. “Really interesting guy.”
Former director of player personnel Nick Caserio attended Jackson’s Pro Day workout at Louisville. It was reported that Jackson intrigued the Patriots, who also had interest in future No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, but they were reluctant to redesign their entire offense around him. So, the front office passed over Jackson twice in the first round to draft offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn at 23rd overall and running back Sony Michel at No. 31, then Brady led the Pats to their sixth Super Bowl title the following February.
In his second season, and first as a starter, Jackson won MVP after passing for more than 3,100 yards, rushing for more than 1,200 and scoring 43 total touchdowns in the regular season. Through two weeks this year, he has completed 64.1% of his passes for 531 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
Asked if Jackson has answered pre-draft questions about his ability to win and throw from the pocket, Belichick gave a resounding yes on Wednesday.
“Without a doubt. That’s the type of player that’s an MVP-type of candidate,” Belichick said. “I think he’s more than answered them.”
In two career games against the Patriots, Jackson has completed 72% of his passes for 412 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He’s also rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. His Ravens beat Brady and the Patriots 37-20 midway through the 2019 season, then the Pats pulled a 23-17 home upset against Baltimore amid heavy rains in Oct. 2020.
— Boston Herald
Jackson wearing a sleeve
Jackson might not be 100% when the Ravens arrive at Gillette Stadium this weekend.
At Baltimore’s practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noticed a couple peculiarities: Jackson was “wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm” and didn’t throw a pass during the media window.
After the session, Jackson confirmed that he didn’t throw at all, but said he’ll be airing it out on Sunday.
“No. I’m going to throw Sunday. A lot Sunday,” Jackson told reporters in Baltimore.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh also downplayed the ailment, and said there was no doubt Jackson would be ready to play in New England. “Just a normal course of the season thing,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar practiced today. He’ll be playing Sunday.”
Jackson is set to hit free agency at the season’s end and has been representing himself in contract negotiations; he doesn’t employ an agent.
The Patriots were without two key starters during Wednesday’s practice as they work their way back from injuries.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger were both listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s session as they work their way back from knee injuries.
Dugger left Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and did not return. Meanwhile, Meyers has been dealing with a knee injury since the team’s first injury report was put out at the start of the regular season. Meyers has played in each game this season, but was spotted wearing a knee brace.
The Patriots are trading backup offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders, according to a league source.
Herron is part of a deal involving a swap of 2024 draft picks, per the NFL Network. The exact draft compensation is not yet known.
Herron has not taken any offensive snaps this season. He had been taking reps as the team’s fourth offensive tackle behind starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn and fourth-year reserve Yodny Cajuste. Herron struggled mightily in training camp after initially being projected as the team’s new swing tackle.
His exit creates a roster spot the team may fill by adding defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who is coming off a two-game suspension. The Patriots also signed veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon last week to their practice squad.
Over two-plus seasons, Herron appeared in 28 games for the Patriots and made 10 starts. He started 10 games as a rookie in 2020 and four last season when Brown and Wynn both dealt with injuries.