Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picks up yards in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Baltimore visits the Patriots this coming Sunday.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In the spring of 2018, the New England Patriots were coming off a second straight Super Bowl appearance and rostered the reigning league MVP in Tom Brady. But that didn’t stop them from heavily scouting quarterbacks ahead of the draft, like future Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

The Patriots hosted Jackson on one of their 30 pre-draft visits in Foxborough, where the future MVP met with Bill Belichick among other key staffers. Days ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Baltimore, Belichick was asked what he remembered about that visit.