Patriots coach Matt Patricia speaks with head coach Bill Belichick during training camp on August 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday he’s not too concerned with the frenzy over not officially naming an offensive coordinator or acknowledging a play-caller.

And even though Matt Patricia has been calling plays in the preseason, Belichick once again described the process as being a collaborative effort.