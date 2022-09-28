SPORTS-FBN-PATRIOTS-QBS-YB

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, shown during training camp, said 12 times Wednesday that quarterback Mac Jones is “day to day.”

 BOSTON HERALD/TNS

Bill Belichick is a football coach, not a doctor.

It’s a distinction he tried to make Wednesday as he fielded questions about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ ankle injury. Belichick stressed (12 times, in fact) that Jones is “day-to-day” as he works his way back from an ankle injury.