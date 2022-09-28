It’s a distinction he tried to make Wednesday as he fielded questions about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ ankle injury. Belichick stressed (12 times, in fact) that Jones is “day-to-day” as he works his way back from an ankle injury.
Belichick deflected follow-up questions about Jones’ ankle. At one point, Belichick was asked if Jones had suffered a high ankle sprain, as has been reported. The Patriots coach brushed off the idea, stressing that he’s not the one who makes medical evaluations.
“Day-by-day,” Belichick said. “What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Like, I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts.”
Unfortunately, the team’s medical experts did not have a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
So, what did the medical experts say about Jones’ ankle?
“I mean, what difference does it make to me? You think I’m gonna read the MRI? That’s not my job,” Belichick said.
Instead, Belichick’s job will be to get the Patriots ready to go for this week’s trip to Green Bay to take on the Packers. Brian Hoyer is expected to get the stat this week if Jones is not ready to go. Jones was not spotted at Wednesday’s practice session.
Injury reports
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots injury report has hit double digits.
Ten players were listed on the first report of the week and (of course) Mac Jones was the headliner. The Patriots quarterback missed Wednesday’s practice with a high ankle sprain that may headline him for quite some time.
A number of other key pieces were on there, too.
Lawrence Guy was absent at practice due to a new shoulder injury, while Kyle Dugger and Jakobi Meyers — both of whom missed Sunday’s loss with knee injuries — were listed as limited participants. Defensive starter Jalen Mills (hamstring) was limited too, along with Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Davon Godchaux (back).
Here’s the full injury report for both teams:
Patriots
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
QB Mac Jones - Ankle; DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin; OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb; S Kyle Dugger - Knee; DL Davon Godchaux - Back; LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb; WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee; CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring; S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Packers
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G/T Elgton Jenkins - Knee; T Caleb Jones - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jaire Alexander - Groin; T David Bakhtiari - Knee; RB AJ Dillon - Knee; LB Jonathan Garvin - Hip; WR Allen Lazard - Ankle; TE Marcedes Lewis - Groin; WR Christian Watson - Hamstring