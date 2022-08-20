NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and linebackers coach Steve Belichick watch the in-stadium displays during the first half of Friday’s 20-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There’s still time before the regular season for all this to get blown up with a cacophony of confusing coaching smokescreens. But for one night in Foxborough, the New England Patriots offensive coaching staff made sense.

Matt Patricia called the offensive plays and worked with the O-line. Joe Judge worked with the quarterbacks. Bill Belichick worked closely with Patricia and the offense for much of the game.