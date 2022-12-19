NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the action during Sunday’s game at Las Vegas.

 usa today sports

To no surprise, Bill Belichick’s mood was no better the day after leaving Las Vegas with a stunning loss.

The Patriots head coach didn’t have any answers for why his team keeps making the same mistakes over and over, and why they’re so poor at situational football as evidenced by the final play — with ill-advised laterals — that led to the Raiders 30-24 win Sunday.