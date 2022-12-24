NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of the pocket in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Buffalo defeated Chicago 35-13. 
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown (79) and running back James Cook (28) celebrate Cook's 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Buffalo defeated Chicago 35-13. 

Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown each, Josh Allen had three total TDs and the visiting Buffalo Bills topped the Chicago Bears 35-13 on Saturday to clinch the AFC East title.

Buffalo (12-3) prevailed during a frigid afternoon at Soldier Field, stretching its winning streak to six while earning the franchise's third consecutive division crown. The Bears fell to 3-12 after losing their eighth straight.