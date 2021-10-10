Tom Brady passed for 411 yards and matched his season high of five touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-17 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Antonio Brown caught seven passes for 124 yards and two scores and Mike Evans had six receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Giovani Bernard also had a touchdown catch and Leonard Fournette tacked on a scoring run for the Buccaneers (4-1).
The 44-year-old Brady completed 30 of 41 passes while having 400 yards and five scoring passes in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career.
The performance continued Brady's career-long success against Miami. He has accounted for 75 touchdowns (72 passing, three rushing) in 36 contests against the Dolphins.
Another former New England Patriots quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, was 27-of-39 passing for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Dolphins (1-4). Myles Gaskin caught two scoring passes for the second time in his career and collected a career-high 10 receptions while accumulating 99 total yards (74 receiving, 25 rushing).
Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT): Mason Crosby kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime to lift the Packers.
Crosby atoned for missing three field goals in the final 2:12 of regulation and overtime, including a 51-yarder at the end of regulation and a 40-yarder that would have won the game with 8:08 left in overtime.
After that miss, Cincinnati drove the field and had a chance to win the game, but Evan McPherson missed a 49-yard field goal with 4:14 left in overtime.
Green Bay then drove the ball to the Bengals' 31-yard line to set up Crosby's game-winner.
Aaron Rodgers went 27-of-39 passing for 344 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Packers (4-1), while Joe Burrow went 26-of-38 passing for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in defeat for the Bengals (3-2).
Davante Adams had a career-best 206 receiving yards while catching 11 passes and scoring one touchdown for Green Bay.
Saints 33, Washington 22: Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes to lead the Saints. Winston completed 15 of 30 passes for 279 yards and overcame an interception and a lost fumble to lead the Saints (3-2).
Antonio Gibson ran for two touchdowns and Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals for Washington (2-3). Taylor Heinicke completed 20 of 41 for 248 yards with two interceptions.
Eagles 21, Panthers 18: Jalen Hurts ran for a 6-yard touchdown and threw a two-point conversion pass with 2:38 remaining to lead the Eagles. Hurts had two touchdown runs and was 22-for-37 for 198 passing yards with an interception as the Eagles (2-3) snapped a three-game skid.
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was shaky, going 21-for-37 for 177 yards with a touchdown throw and three interceptions. Running back Chuba Hubbard gained 101 yards on 24 carries for Carolina (3-2).
Steelers 27, Broncos 19: Ben Roethlisberger passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Najee Harris rushed for 122 yards and a score and the Steelers improved to 2-3.
Teddy Bridgewater was 24-of-38 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns and Courtland Sutton had seven receptions for 120 yards and a score for Denver (3-2).
Titans 37, Jaguars 19: Derrick Henry ran for three touchdowns as the Titans handed the Jaguars their 20th consecutive loss. Henry finished the day with 130 yards on 29 carries, his fourth straight 100-yard game, as Tennessee (3-2) maintained its AFC South lead.
Trevor Lawrence connected on 23 of 33 passes for 273 yards for the Jaguars (0-5), accounting for a touchdown with his arm and his legs.
Vikings 19, Lions 17: Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired and the Vikings escaped after squandering a late 10-point lead.
A pair of pass plays from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen totaling 40 yards set up the winning kick for Minnesota (2-3) . Detroit (0-5) had gone ahead with 37 seconds remaining on D'Andre Swift's scoring run and a two-point conversion pass.
Falcons 27, Jets 20: Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Falcons over the Jets in London.
Ryan became the seventh NFL player to complete 5,000 passes in his career after his 5-yard toss to Olamide Zaccheaus in the fourth quarter.
Rookie Kyle Pitts (nine catches, 119 yards) and fellow tight end Hayden Hurst each reeled in a touchdown pass for the Falcons (2-3).
Reigning NFL Rookie of the Week Zach Wilson completed 19 of 32 passes 192 yards and one interception for New York (1-4).