MANCHESTER — When Tom Brady, the only Patriots quarterback many New England fans have ever known, announced his plans to leave, a lot of supporters didn’t know what to make of it.
Others, like a handful of people interviewed outside the East Side Plaza Hannaford Tuesday afternoon, had varying opinions on the six-time Super Bowl champion’s decision.
“I think he should just retire,” Manchester’s Doug Albertson said. “What is he trying to prove, really? That he can win another Super Bowl without the Pats? He’s only getting older, so I think he should just call it a day.
“I keep hearing he could go to Tampa Bay, but he also just opened a production company in Los Angeles. Tampa might give him a ton of money to go there, though.”
While it’s unclear where the future Hall of Famer will continue his playing career, Manchester’s Stephanie Murphy wouldn’t have an issue if he opted for a job with the Buccaneers.
“If he went to Tampa Bay I’d be fine with that,” she said. “I have family down there, so if they’re still playing then I’ll root for them. It does suck, though. I have a friend who’s probably crying right now. I think he played an awesome 20 years with us, so I honestly think it’s OK. I still love the Pats. I think we’ll be fine and have a good season.”
Others, like Manchester’s Joe Lachance and Primus Chalon of Bridgewater, Mass., chose to think about the Patriots’ big picture.
Lachance wondered if the Patriots had made a mistake trading former heir apparent Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2017.
Garoppolo, of course, just led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV (though they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20) and showed promise as a face-of-the-franchise type quarterback.
Chalon, on the other hand, considered 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham’s future.
“The kid they have now (Stidham), I saw him play a couple games in college (at Auburn),” he said. “He’s not too bad. Maybe he’ll turn out to be productive.”
“I hope wherever he ends up, it’s a really good team and he wins,” Chalon said. “Maybe not against the Patriots, though.”
Stephanie Miller of North Andover, Mass. heard the news for the first time when she was approached for this story.
“That is crazy,” she said. “Wow. Where is he going to go? I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go to Los Angeles because of his wife (supermodel Gisele Bundchen). He could play and it would probably be easier for her to model. I guess she could still do that in Tampa, but obviously Los Angeles is the center of all that. His mother was also fighting cancer so if she lives out there he’d be closer to her. There are reasons I suppose but I just can’t believe it. He’s really gone.”
In his opinion, Manchester’s Bob Zissi thinks it’s time for Brady and the team to move on.
“The last season he played he was throwing a lot of meatballs,” he said. “He’s like used goods. I’m not sure where he’s going to end up.... It’s kind of good we’re getting rid of him and hopefully they’re smart about it and use that money elsewhere.”
Several other people expressed similar feelings, which left Lori Goodhue of Haverhill, Mass., puzzled.
“Why would people be happy about it?” she said. “They should have just paid him and they should have just kept him —because how can he retire in another city? Maybe he’s just fibbing? No, he’s gone. What drives me crazy is they want millions of dollars and how much of it can they really use. They should donate some of that money.”
Manchester’s Becca Berrick offered a different perspective as a person who works in health care.
“Maybe this story will take our minds off the coronavirus,” she said. “It can be overwhelming.”