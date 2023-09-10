New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 season, many Patriots fans wondered how deep the rift between the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback and the team he won six Super Bowl Championships really was.
But in the first NFL week after retiring during the offseason, he was back in New England and was very much back in the franchise fold. Brady returned to New England for Week 1 and was honored at halftime of Sunday’s Patriots’ game with the Eagles.
After Robert Kraft announced that the team was waiving the four-year waiting period to put him in the Patriots Hall of Fame, Brady assured the fans, many of whom, like him, were wearing his No. 12 jersey how he felt.
“One thing that will never change. I am a Patriot for life,” he said with his family and quite a few former teammates joining him and Robert and Jonathan Kraft on the field.
Brady will go into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024. The date is symbolic because it is 6-12. Six for the number of Super Bowls he won in New England and 12 for his jersey number. Kraft said the ceremony will be in Gillette Stadium for the first time.
“When Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 NFL seasons, there was only one place I wanted him to be on opening day – right here at Gillette Stadium, with 65,000 of his closest friends,” Kraft said. “Patriots fans didn’t get an opportunity to appropriately thank Tom when he left. I wanted to give them that opportunity. Unfortunately, a halftime ceremony just doesn’t provide enough time to honor Tommy the way he deserves.”
Halftime was the featured event in a day celebrating Brady. He rung the new bell from the newly rebuilt Gillette Stadium lighthouse before the game. He did his traditional pregame sprint at halftime like he did every game as a player and yelled “Let’s go!” at the end.
Brady spent two decades in New England led the Patriots to nine AFC Championships and 17 division titles and won three MVPs. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent before the 2020 season and won another Super Bowl there. He is the NFL’s career leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649).