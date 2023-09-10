NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

 New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.  

 Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports

When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 season, many Patriots fans wondered how deep the rift between the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback and the team he won six Super Bowl Championships really was.

But in the first NFL week after retiring during the offseason, he was back in New England and was very much back in the franchise fold. Brady returned to New England for Week 1 and was honored at halftime of Sunday’s Patriots’ game with the Eagles.