The most anticipated regular-season game in Patriots history is finally upon us.
After winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for what’s sure to be an emotional evening for all parties involved.
“One thing I learned from the Patriots, (Bill) Belichick would say, ‘Listen, if you love football, then 8:30 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium is the place to be.’ So I’ll be there,” Brady said on his Let’s Go podcast. “My teammates will be there. We’ll be ready and prepared. It’s going to be a great night of football.”
So just how triumphant will Brady’s return be? Let’s get to the preview and find out:
Biggest storyline: Brady returnsEvery inch of Brady’s career in New England has been covered leading up to the game. Heck, “The Today Show” shot from Foxborough, Mass., on Friday morning.
From the 20 years and six Patriots Super Bowls, to the circumstances surrounding his departure, Brady and Belichick have dominated the news cycle.
After praising Brady all week long, Belichick boiled the situation down bluntly on a Friday morning conference call. Asked if he could have had the same level of success without Brady in New England, Belichick scoffed at the question.
“Of course not,” the coach bristled. “We’ve talked about that for two decades. I’ve been on the record dozens of times saying there’s no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady. And I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as a quarterback, to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ask for.”
But when Sunday night rolls around, Belichick will be gunning for his old quarterback. Brady made it clear that he’s not alone in that — and nobody in New England would expect anything less.
Bucs’ offense vs. Pats’ defense• Can the Patriots make Brady uncomfortable?
With two decades of experience watching Brady, most Patriots fans can tell you that getting in the quarterback’s face is the best way to knock him off his game. The New England pass rush can’t let him get comfortable in the pocket and they need to hit Brady as often as possible.
The last time Matt Judon saw Brady in 2019, he hit the quarterback four times in a Ravens victory. The linebacker says the key to getting to him is simple.
“Beating blocks, honestly. It’s just beating blocks,” Judon said. “It’s not like he’s got a bubble around him.”
After the sixth straight Brady-related question in his Wednesday morning press conference, Judon made it clear they aren’t fearing the quarterback, no matter how many Super Bowl rings he has.
“Bro,” Judon said, pausing for three seconds. “He’s the next quarterback we’ve gotta play. They’ve also got two other quarterbacks on the roster. I know he was in this building for a long time, and what he’s done can never be taken away from the game of football.
“But it’s not like we’re afraid of what Tom Brady can do. We have to stop their whole offense. ... Tom Brady is a great quarterback and nobody can take away what he did, but we’re not here to talk about that right now. We have to play the game. We have to stop him from winning a football game.”
• Will the secondary keep pace?
The Patriots’ secondary has scraped by without Stephon Gilmore thus far, but this will be a massive test for them — especially if J.C. Jackson can’t go. The No. 1 cornerback was a new addition to Friday’s injury report with a knee issue. He’s questionable.
Even with Jackson in the fold, the Patriots will have plenty on their plate.
With Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Antonio Brown, the Buccaneers have a three-headed monster at the wide receiver position.
• Can the Patriots stop shooting themselves in the foot?
In both of New England’s losses, they’ve suffered from plenty of self-inflicted wounds. From bad penalties to ball security issues, the Patriots have been sloppy. Devin McCourty knows with Brady at the helm, there’s zero margin for error this weekend.
“I always try to think of things like: There’s no such thing as ‘uncharacteristic of the Patriots.’ Like, this is a new team,” McCourty said. “What guys and teams have done in the past, it really makes no difference to this team because those guys that were doing those things, they’re not here playing right now.
“So it’s who we are right now. It’s what we’ve put out there. So we better have a sense of urgency to fix those things. Especially the things that the other team, they’re not doing anything and we’re already killing ourselves before the play. So those are the things that we just can’t have Sunday night. It’s a great time to get those things going, against a team like this, because it’ll give us confidence going forward and it’ll show that we can do it.
“But we’d better do it Sunday night.”
Pats’ offense vs. Bucs’ defense• How does Mac handle the spotlight? With all due respect to Alabama football, the rookie has never seen a situation like this one.
In a game that’s bound to shatter TV ratings records, Jones will be playing opposite the most decorated quarterback of all time. How will the 23-year-old respond to a whole new kind of pressure?
“It’s really just us against the other team, and that’s how it always will be,” Jones reasoned. “It’s not like one person versus one person, so I think that a lot of it is 11 on 11, and that’s what goes into it, and that’s how they’re going to look at it. That’s how every team looks at it. It’s just you’re getting a chance to compete in a prime time game, and it just kind of is what it is.”
• Who replaces James White?
With the third-down back done for the season due to a hip injury, the Patriots have a void in their backfield.
“The guys we got have all been prepping to replace James if need be, so it’s not like we’re going cold turkey,” running backs coach Ivan Fears said. “We’re not going cold turkey. Brandon (Bolden) was ready to go in, he had been practicing at that spot, he knew what to do, that’s why we played him (against the Saints)... So we were so in gear for it. The young guys, everybody, is going to get some work at it.”
So who steps up to shoulder the bulk of those on Sunday night? Though Bolden was the first man off the bench against the Saints because of his pass protection skills, the veteran struggled to be productive with the ball in his hands. J.J. Taylor’s size works to his detriment, while Damien Harris allowed a sack in pass protection and Rhamondre Stevenson has been in the doghouse since the season opener. There’s no well-of-course answer here.
— Can the tight ends make a red zone impact?
The Patriots have scored four touchdowns this season, while settling for nine Nick Folk field goals.
A big reason for that is red zone issues.
The offense needs to be more effective inside the 20-yard line, and that starts with highly priced tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The big targets need to get open.
“We need to get down there more, we need to finish drives all the way,” said Henry, “We’ve also killed ourselves with penalties. I was part of that last week. We’ve gotta be locked in and finish those drives. We’re kind of stalling on the fringe of the red zone and kicking a lot of field goals.”