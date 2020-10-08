The Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game has been moved back a day to Monday night, the NFL announced late Thursday.
It will be the early game on Monday night, just as it was last week when the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs were moved back a day. This time, though, the Patriots are the home team and kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET.
The news comes in the aftermath of another positive test for COVID-19 on the Patriots. Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, became the third Patriots player to contract the coronavirus.
The Patriots conducted individual tests and no new positives were detected on Thursday. New England's team headquarters remains off limits, and the Patriots decided to stick with virtual meetings Friday instead of conducting an in-person practice, ESPN reported.
Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris aired his frustrations with the schedule change on his Twitter account.
"Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong," Harris wrote. "Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a short week ..."
Titans-Bills moved to Tuesday
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will play Tuesday night instead of Sunday afternoon after another positive test in the Titans organization, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday.
The schedule change came after a long day for the Titans, who kept their facility closed after learning of another positive COVID-19 result from Wednesday's testing. A previous inconclusive test was confirmed as a positive as the coronavirus count for the franchise climbed to 23 (13 players, 10 team personnel) since Sept. 24.
The NFL also will push back the Bills' following game, which had been scheduled for next Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those teams instead will square off Sunday, Oct. 18.
The plan for Tuesday could change if more positive tests come out of the Titans organization, ESPN reported.