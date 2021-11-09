CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be rushing to try to get back for the Patriots game on Sunday.
Chubb and Felton are both vaccinated, a league source told cleveland.com, and can return to the team once they’ve tested negative twice but 24 hours apart.
If they turn in the two negatives tests by Saturday, they can be activated off COVID-19 reserve and play in Sunday’s game against the 5-4 Patriots.
With running back John Kelly being placed on COVID-19 reserve on Monday, the Browns are down to one healthy back in D’Ernest Johnson.
A source told cleveland.com that Johnson is vaccinated and would also have a chance to get back for the game if he tests positive.
Browns running back Kareem Hunt is on injured reserve with a calf injury, and might not be ready to play, He was originally supposed to be out 4-6 weeks and has missed the past three games. He’s eligible to be designated for return this week, but it remains to be seen if that will take place.
Chubb is coming off a 137-yard, two-touchdown performance in Sunday’s 41-16 victory over the Bengals, He’s third in the NFL with 721 yards, and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns. He’s also second in the NFL with a 6.0 per carry average.
Felton has rushed three times for 16 yards, and has caught 13-of-14 passes for 147 yards yards and a TD. He’s also the Browns’ leading punt returner with 26 returns for 218 yards and an 8.4-yard average.