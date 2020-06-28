After months of reports that the Patriots weren’t interested in signing Cam Newton, the former Carolina Panthers star has agreed to a one-year incentive-laden contract with New England.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news and tweeted:
“Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreportand me. Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady.”
NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport said the deal will cost the Patriots very little against the salary cap. He tweeted:
“Source: The #Patriots are signing Cam Newton to a 1-year deal. A chance to compete. This has been in the works. A bare minimum deal.”