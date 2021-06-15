FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When the Patriots picked Mac Jones at No. 15 overall in April’s NFL Draft, they already had a pair of veterans in their quarterback room.
Jarrett Stidham admitted taking a quarterback in the first round fired him up, but Cam Newton says he had a more measured response. The night of the draft, coach Bill Belichick made it was clear that Newton is his starter, and on Tuesday afternoon the veteran offered an endorsement of the Jones selection.
“I didn’t make me feel any type of way because he was the right pick, in my opinion,” Newton said. “He was the best player available and that’s what the NFL Draft is for. As far having any chip on the shoulder, like, I mean, you’re stating the obvious. I don’t need too much to get myself going, let alone that happening.
“And it’s no disrespect to Mac. It’s no disrespect to Bill and his decision. I support it 110% because you still have to do what’s right for the organization for the long haul.”
Early in minicamp, Jones was slotted right behind Newton in team drills, indicating that he’s picking up the new offense quickly. On Tuesday, the rookie received the most reps of any quarterback on the roster in competitive periods.
Newton was once the No. 1 overall pick and says he knows what it’s like to be in first-round Jones’ spikes. Thus far, the rookie has made a good first impression on him.
“Mac n’ Cheese, he’s pretty cool man,” Newton said. “He’s quiet and I think he’s trying to figure everybody out. I’ve been there before. I’ve been a rookie and I’ve been a first-round pick where it’s just like, so much is asked from you. Coming from a situation where you have a lot of people that are your peers, your same age group, and now, what is Mac, 21 or 22? I’m 32 and (Brian Hoyer) is 35, 36. It’s tough.
“So he’s doing a great job with being everything as advertised. From a leadership perspective, he’s holding himself accountable and that’s all you can ask from a young player.”
Hightower: Retirement was never an option
After a year and a half away from football, a lean Dont’a Hightower has returned to the middle of the Patriots defense.
The 31-year-old linebacker opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but returned for OTAs and intends to play this fall.
“I wouldn’t be out here doing this for free,” Hightower cracked.
Asked a follow-up question about whether he’ll knows for sure he’s all in for 2021 before padded practices, Hightower was definitive.
“I don’t know what y’all want for me to say, man,” Hightower said. “I’m here. I’m working. I’m in minicamp. I’m not here to write a story for you, dawg. I’m here to work, man. I’m here. I don’t know what else y’all want me to say. If I wasn’t here, then I think that would be something to talk about. But I’m here.”
Hightower said he was never planning on retiring, he was simply sitting out the 2020 season because he’d welcomed a newborn son last July.
“All them rumors about retirement and stuff, y’all had me thinking somebody was trying to kick me out,” Hightower said. “I did what I did for what I thought was better for my family... if I had to go back and do it I would absolutely do it again. It was literally just for the season. I wasn’t planning one, two steps ahead or anything like that.”
Hightower made an athletic play on Tuesday, intercepting a pass that Mac Jones tried to loft over him, and the defensive sideline erupted.