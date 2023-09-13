FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said during training camp that he made it a goal to have more fun playing football this season.
Winning and fun usually go hand in hand for a football team, so the Patriots aren’t off to a great start in that department after losing to the Eagles. But Jones, who held himself accountable for Week 1’s result, said Wednesday that he’s going to enjoy refining an aspect of his game that has been lacking through the first two-plus years of his career: success at the end of games.
“Yeah, I think it’s just like you said, working in practice,” Jones said about making improvements in two-minute situations. “We’ve done really well in practice and just carrying it over to the game and not putting too much on a certain play. Just play each play one play at a time and really, we’ve already talked about what we can do better.
“And by just going out there and trying to do it is a challenge but that’s the fun part about the game. You get a chance to learn from your mistakes and then go out there, and it’s gonna come up again. Could be this weekend, could be down the road. So you never know what’s gonna come up but definitely want to improve in the area.”
Jones has just one fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive in his first 32 NFL starts. It came in 2021 against a Texans team that finished 4-13. The Patriots, who were favored by 8 points, were down 22-9 early in the third quarter. After slowly chipping away at the deficit, the Patriots went on a 15-play, 84-yard drive, ending with a game-winning field goal with 17 seconds left. Kicker Nick Folk hit two 52-yard field goals in the game.
Overall, Jones was 23-of-30 for 231 yards with one touchdown and one interception in that game.
He’s had other opportunities to close out games with Sunday’s loss and last season’s game against the Vikings serving as the strongest examples.
The Patriots play another former Alabama quarterback this week when Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins come to Foxborough for a Sunday night game. Tagovailoa has already enjoyed late-game success with five fourth-quarter comebacks and seven game-winning drives in 35 career starts. He had two fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives in his first two NFL seasons. He already put together a fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive Sunday in the Dolphins’ 36-34 win over the Chargers.
Down 34-30 with 3:53 remaining in the game, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 4-yard TD pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa hit Hill on a 47-yard bomb with an off-platform throw earlier in the offensive series.
Patriots fans, of course, are used to late-game heroics from their quarterbacks. Tom Brady put together 47 game-winning drives and mounted 36 fourth-quarter comebacks with the Patriots. It’s unfair to compare anyone to Brady, but the expectation exists.
Down by five points Sunday, Jones and the Patriots had two opportunities to mount a game-winning drive against the Eagles. They went backward on the first drive, starting with 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, thanks to a sack (Jones took the blame for it) and a delay of game penalty from the QB. The Patriots ultimately went backwards 2 yards on four plays before a turnover on downs.
They went 36 yards on nine plays with a drive starting with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter. That series also ended with a turnover on downs after the team faced fourth-and-11 after another sack when rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte couldn’t get both feet in bounds on Jones’s final pass of the game.
“I think Coach O’Brien does a great job every week just telling me what I need to get better at,” Jones said. “And I think communication is very open. So, I know what I need to work on. We know what we need to work on together. And from there, we’re gonna come up with a plan so that I play better in that situation. And he’s calling great plays. Called a great game last week, and it’s been a tough situation. This week, hopefully, we can get into a rhythm.”
The Eagles were favored by four points Sunday in the Patriots’ loss at home. The Dolphins are favored by 2.5 points when they play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.
Jones is just 2-12 in his career when the Patriots are underdogs. His two wins came during his rookie season in wins against the Chargers and Bills. He was 18-of-35 for 217 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the win against the Chargers. He attempted just three passes in the Patriots’ Week 18 win over the Bills when wind gusts reached upwards of 50 mph.
So, it’s fair to say that Jones doesn’t have a signature win on his Patriots resume through 32 games. Even that win over the Chargers in 2021 featured a pick-six from Patriots safety Adrian Phillips.
A win over the Dolphins on Sunday night would qualify. And Jones did have impressive moments in Sunday’s loss. His pick-six on the Patriots’ opening drive put the team in a hole. But his 35-of-54, 316-yard, three-touchdown performance, along with the team’s defensive effort, made the team competitive against the reigning NFC champions.
But he couldn’t finish. And he’ll need to win close games for the Patriots to win enough to sniff the playoffs this season. For that to happen, Jones has to take the next step in gotta-have-it situations against good teams.