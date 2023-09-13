NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass on Sunday against the Eagles.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said during training camp that he made it a goal to have more fun playing football this season.

Winning and fun usually go hand in hand for a football team, so the Patriots aren’t off to a great start in that department after losing to the Eagles. But Jones, who held himself accountable for Week 1’s result, said Wednesday that he’s going to enjoy refining an aspect of his game that has been lacking through the first two-plus years of his career: success at the end of games.