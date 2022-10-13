NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett warms up before Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers in Cleveland.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Before Bailey Zappe dropped under center last Sunday, the last rookie quarterback drafted outside the first round to start in New England was Jacoby Brissett.

In 2016, Brissett took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who had replaced a suspended Tom Brady. The Pats had three days to prepare their third-string rookie for a Thursday night showdown against a tough Texans team in Week 3. He delivered.