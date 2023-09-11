FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The opportunity was there. Actually, it was there twice for Mac Jones.
On two occasions, the defense got him the ball back late in the fourth quarter with a chance to convert for the go-ahead score against the Eagles.
Twice, he failed.
On the first attempt, starting at the Eagles’ 41-yard line after the defense produced a fumble, Jones couldn’t muster a first down. Making matters worse, going for it on fourth-and-12 down by five with 2:24 remaining, he got called for a delay of game. He didn’t convert the fourth-and-17.
Then on the second try, after the defense stopped the Eagles on fourth down, setting him up at his own 44, he moved the ball and got as close as the 19-yard line with 58 seconds to play. But still couldn’t deliver.
With Tom Brady in the building being honored at halftime, it was the worst possible time for Jones, who actually played well after a rough first quarter, to fall short.
Brady, of course, was Mr. Comeback. There wasn’t a nail-biting, end-of-game drive or scenario he couldn’t convert with the game on the line. See the AFC championship game against Kansas City in 2018, or Super Bowl LI, coming back from 28-3 against the Falcons, as just two of countless examples.
In his career, the GOAT had 46 fourth-quarter comebacks, and 58 game-winning drives.
Jones, meanwhile, is still searching for just one of those signature moments in the NFL. If he had been able to pull it off, with Brady looking on from above, it would have been the perfect segue into the Patriots’ next chapter.
But it didn’t happen.
After the 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener, there were more questions than answers. Jones was disconsolate. He shouldered the blame, and then some.
“They gave me the ball twice to win the game, and I couldn’t do it,” he said. “I just got to go back and watch and see what I can do better, but as a quarterback, that hurts, right?
“You get a chance to win the game twice and can’t do it. You just got to learn from it. You only get so many opportunities in the NFL to do that, and I felt like I definitely let the team down.”
In the final analysis, no one will remember his three touchdown passes. They won’t remember how he rallied after throwing a pick-six on the very first series, on a ball that went off Kendrick Bourne’s hands (not the best throw) into the mitts of Darius Slay.
In fact, the first five offensive series by the Patriots were brutal. But then Jones changed all that, leading two impressive scoring drives to get the Patriots back into the game by halftime.
Later, he led a third scoring drive in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game. But he just couldn’t close the deal. He couldn’t make it happen in the clutch with the game on the line.
“I felt like in the most critical times, I played my best so I just have to go back and look and see what I can do about either better. All you can do is learn. That’s what you do as a good quarterback. You go back and learn. When it’s the hardest, that’s when you need to play your best. I definitely can do it. I know I can do it. I’ve done it before ... Just felt like I let the defense down, and I’ll have to live with that.”
Speaking with several offensive players who were in the huddle with Mac for both of those final drives, they had every confidence Jones was going to lead them to victory. And even though it didn’t happen, they didn’t seem too worried about him finishing the job the next time around.
“Mac played great all day. He was locked in and putting the ball where it had to go,” said tight end Mike Gesicki, who caught three passes for 36 yards. “I love having (Jones) back there as our leader. He was locked in all day from the first down.”
There are certainly some positives that can be taken from Jones’s effort. He stood in the pocket and didn’t become flustered in the wake of pressure from the Eagles’ ferocious defensive front. Bill O’Brien’s game plan was aimed at Jones getting the ball out quickly to avoid the rush. It didn’t help that the running game couldn’t get going, but Jones hung tough, taking hits to make plays.
He wound up completing 35 of 54 passes for 316 yards. He passer rating was 91.3. So it wasn’t all bad. Overall, Jones & Co. could have been better on third down (5-of-15), and while they were much better in the red zone than last year (3-for-5), the last two misses really hurt.
Perhaps things would have been different if there wasn’t a holding penalty nullifying a 2-point conversion on their last score. Or, if Kayshon Boutte had gotten both feet inbounds on Jones’s final throw of the game on fourth down.
What will be remembered, however, was Jones’s inability to make something happen in the closing minutes.
Until he has that breakthrough, that stigma is going to stick with him.
His teammates, however, aren’t buying into that narrative.
“Mac went out there and played his butt off,” said linebacker Matt Judon, who followed Jones to the podium. “It was unfortunate about a couple bad calls, and a couple of penalties here and there, but we can’t put that loss on Mac. Mac played his butt off. Every opportunity he had, he made them count.”
All except the two most critical possessions in the game. It’s not all on Jones, of course. But even Jones agrees it’s the quarterback’s job to pull out games.
He had a great setup for the perfect ending. He just wasn’t able to take a page out of Brady’s book.