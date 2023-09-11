NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks downfield while pressured by the Eagles’ line during Sunday’s game in Foxborough, Mass. The Eagles prevailed, 25-20.

 usa today sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The opportunity was there. Actually, it was there twice for Mac Jones.

On two occasions, the defense got him the ball back late in the fourth quarter with a chance to convert for the go-ahead score against the Eagles.