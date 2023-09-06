Jack Jones dodged jail time. In turn, the Patriots dodged a bullet in the secondary.
No pun intended.
Of course, the NFL might intervene and impose some type of suspension for Jones under the personal conduct policy.
But pending possible sanctions in the wake of Jones making a deal Tuesday, where he agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for the prosecutors dropping a variety of gun charges, the Patriots probably won’t have to deal with one of their top corners having a lengthy absence.
While Jones isn’t guaranteed to play Week 1, the fact he was facing possible jail time makes the resolution the best possible outcome and scenario for the football team going forward.
Losing Jones would have left them a bit thin at corner and scrambling to make it work on the outside.
That would have forced Jonathan Jones to spend most of his time out on the boundary instead of the slot, where he’s most effective.
He might still be positioned on the outside with rookie Christian Gonzalez against Philadelphia in the season opener, trying to tame the Eagles dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but the presence of Jack Jones allows them some flexibility in how they defend the Eagles, as well as other teams.
After all, in Week 2, they’ll have to deal with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, it’s Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard from the New York Jets. In Week 6, it’s Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow from the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 14, it’s Diontae Johnson and George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Along with an effective pass rush, the Patriots are going to need their corners to be a strength, whether they play zone or man-to-man, or a mix of both from week to week.
From the outset, the best combination of corners figured to have Gonzalez and Jack Jones on the perimeter, with Jonathan Jones in the slot. Some matchups might be better suited for Jonathan Jones on the outside (Hill comes to mind) but the point is, the Pats won’t have to be married to one alignment, given the expected availability of the second-year corner. Both Myles Bryant and fellow second-year defender Marcus Jones can also play in the slot.
So from a depth perspective, it was important not to lose Jack Jones. Even though he struggled a bit through training camp and the preseason, he remains one of their better defenders on the outside.
Marcus Jones was used on the outside on occasion, but really didn’t impress during training camp or the preseason. Jalen Mills could slip back to corner, but he seems an important part of the equation in terms of filling Devin McCourty’s post at free safety.
Perhaps with the legal situation behind him, Jack Jones will refocus, perform more consistently than he did in the preseason and make that Year 2 leap.
Even a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Jones managed to hold his own out on the perimeter last season.
He was aggressive, and not the least bit intimidated by who he was guarding, not to mention who was throwing the football. See Aaron Rodgers for details.
In the 13 games he played, he registered 30 tackles, six passes-defensed, one forced fumble, one recovery and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown return.
Bottom line: The Patriots should be relieved by the outcome, although they probably had an inkling this might be the result. Outside of his talent, why else keep a player who has a history of finding trouble?
In any case, with the uncertainty of Jones’ playing status largely lifted, the Patriots’ cornerback room remains intact and in better shape heading into the season.