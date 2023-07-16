SPORTS-FBN-PATRIOTS-HOPKINS-GET

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals after a game at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. 

 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes are over. The Titans beat out the Patriots - the one-time favorite in the competition - for the free agent star receiver.

The situation in Tennessee was more attractive, more appealing than the home of the six-time Super Bowl champions.