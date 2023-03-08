SPORTS-GUREGIAN-PATRIOTS-QUARTERBACK-MAC-JONES-1-YB.jpg

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones signals the team during action last season.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Mac Jones has gone from promising rookie quarterback in 2021 to whining disappointment in 2022 to somewhat of a conundrum in 2023.

On one hand, given the horrible hand Jones was dealt last year with a couple of coaches who had never run an offense, he should be afforded a get-right year with Bill O’Brien now running the show. With legitimate coaching, and the hope of better weapons arriving, Jones should be able to produce.