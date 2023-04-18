SPORTS-GUREGIAN-PATRIOTS-OC-BILL-OBRIEN-1-YB

New England Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien speaks to the media on Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill O’Brien’s mission might prove to be impossible.

But he’s smart enough to know that Step 1 of recovering from last season’s debacle, and getting Mac Jones and the offense back to some level of competency is to erase last season from their memory banks.