NFL: Preseason-New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) calls a play during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — You have to feel for Bailey Zappe. This wasn’t all his fault.

There are moments within this region where people overreact. Fans love an underdog story here in New England. We were spoiled with Tom Brady, a sixth-round pick turned GOAT, after all. That’s why fans overreact when they get the slightest whiff of an under-the-radar star.