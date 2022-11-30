SPORTS-GUREGIAN-PATRIOTS-QUARTERBACK-MAC-JONES-1-YB.jpg

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones signals the team during action earlier this season.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — At this stage in his NFL career, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t had much success as an underdog.

He hasn’t been able to elevate the Patriots when necessary, which will be the case Thursday night against the favored Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m., Fox 25, Amazon Prime). The Pats are 2-7 as underdogs with Jones starting.