NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots on Sunday night in Foxborough, Mass.

FOXBOROUGH — Statistics suggest there’s little to no hope of the Patriots recovering from the 0-2 hole they find themselves in to start the season.

Yes, it’s early, it’s only September as Mike Gesicki pointed out, but starting 0-2 is typically the kiss of death for most teams, especially those who are middle-of-the-packers and lack elite talent.