NFL: Combine

A general overall aerial view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the site of the 2023 NFL Combine. 

 USA TODAY SPORTS

While it’s easy to downplay the value of watching prospects in T-shirts and shorts, the NFL Scouting Combine remains an important piece of every team’s evaluation process.

And while the Patriots haven’t necessarily been totally enamored with players who prove to be workout warriors at the combine, that doesn’t mean they haven’t drafted a few top achievers over the years.