Zack Martin, the six-time Pro Bowl guard for the Dallas Cowboys, tested positive for the coronavirus and is expected to miss the NFL's season-opening game Thursday in Tampa against the Buccaneers, Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday.
"He's frustrated, obviously," McCarthy said at a news conference. "But hey, this is the world we live in right now."
The Cowboys learned Saturday of Martin's positive test result, McCarthy said. Asked whether he expects Martin to miss Thursday's game, McCarthy said: "I would say so, yes."
Martin reportedly is vaccinated. Under the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association, a vaccinated player who tests positive is eligible to rejoin his team if he remains symptom-free and has two negative tests 24 hours apart. In the meantime, that player must be in isolation.
"If you watch the numbers, the numbers are up in our society," McCarthy said. "So I think we understand what we need to do. And I think we're more rehearsed in the protocols and the adjustments, like we're making an adjustment today with the team. It was pretty seamless. . . . We're still going to get our work done."
The Cowboys conducted team meetings remotely Sunday, McCarthy said, but planned to hold an in-person practice later in the day. McCarthy said the team planned to follow the same process Monday.
"They're just trying to contain - make sure that we're doing our due diligence with the covid protocol procedures," McCarthy said.
The Cowboys have had nine players spend time on their covid-19 reserve list since the start of training camp, three more than all of last season. Martin, wide receiver Noah Brown and offensive lineman Brandon Knight currently are on the list, which is for players who test positive for the virus and unvaccinated players who are quarantined based on contact tracing.
The NFL has said that during the first three weeks of August, unvaccinated players tested positive leaguewide at a rate seven times higher than vaccinated players did. Vaccinated players who have tested positive generally have experienced mild illness, the league has said.
"I'm not going to generalize them all," McCarthy said of the Cowboys' cases. "But I think some of the symptoms have been more like a general cold. I think our guys have done a great job. As soon as they feel something, they come in regardless of the time. . . . As soon as someone feels something, we've been getting tested. So I feel our process is in order."
The league has implemented enhanced mitigation protocols, with more frequent testing and increased mask-wearing requirements, for teams with clusters of cases. McCarthy said that Cowboys players underwent testing Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Central time.
Under the general protocols, vaccinated players and team staffers are to be tested on a weekly basis during the season, while unvaccinated players remain subject to daily testing.
"We have a year of experience under our belt," McCarthy said of dealing with the protocols.
Connor McGovern is expected to replace Martin in the Cowboys' lineup.