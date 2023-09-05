SPORTS-PATRIOTS-CORNER-JACK-JONES-TALKS-1-MLV.jpg

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones appears in East Boston Municipal Court for his arraignment on firearms charges on June 20.

 masslive.com

With Week 1 looming, Jack Jones has taken care of his legal situation.

The Patriots cornerback moved his court date up to Tuesday morning and agreed to a deal in Boston Municipal Court. In exchange for a nolle prosequi — a formal document where prosecutors drop charges — Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service.