NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.  

 Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 31-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFC wild-card round.

Prescott passed for 305 yards while guiding the fifth-seeded Cowboys to their first playoff road victory since prevailing 30-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17, 1993, at Candlestick Park. Dallas broke an eight-game road skid with the win.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) meet after the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. 