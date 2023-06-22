SPORTS-ASKED-ABOUT-DEANDRE-HOPKINS-EAGLES-2-PHI.jpg

While playing for the Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins celebrates a TD in a 2020 contest against the Eagles.

 THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER

Bill Belichick has made DeAndre Hopkins a contract offer, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini.

The five-time All-Pro wide receiver visited both the Patriots and Titans last week, and on NFL Live, Russini said Hopkins is considering deals from both teams while his camp still hopes more suitors emerge before training camps open.