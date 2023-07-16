SPORTS-FBN-PATRIOTS-HOPKINS-GET

Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to AtoZ Sports’ Doug Kyed.

Hopkins’ only known suitors were the Patriots and Titans. Both teams hosted him on a free-agent visit in June after his release from Arizona in late May, and according to ESPN, Tennessee made a “more aggressive” contract offer. Per the NFL Network, Hopkins has agreed to a 2-year, $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives.